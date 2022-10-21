“Upon our visit [to the accident scene] it was clear immediate intervention on scholar transport compliance with the rules of the road must be implemented. All buses that were allocated to the school were temporarily replaced until they comply accordingly,” he said.
“We have a strong view that all scholar transport must be checked for roadworthy monthly. The safety of our learners remains paramount.”
At least 63 pupils were injured in the accident with paramedics saying injuries ranged from moderate to serious.
Earlier on Friday, the department of education rectified an inaccurate preliminary report it had issued on Thursday saying the driver of the bus had fled the scene after the accident.
“It has now been confirmed that the driver of the bus is in hospital receiving medical attention,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.
The driver was among the first people taken to hospital after the accident.
Counsellors had been deployed to the school on Friday to provide counselling to teachers and pupils.
Carletonville scholar bus accident that left two children dead could have been prevented : parent
Image: ER24
The parent of a child who was among dozens injured when a scholar bus overturned, killing two other children in Carletonville, says the deadly accident could have been prevented.
Avela Mangali, the father of a grade 8 boy at Wedela Technical High School in Carletonville said he was still reeling from shock after the accident.
“We are hurt. This is the same bus that delayed our children on Monday. They arrived at home after 7pm and said the bus was stuck on the road,” said Mangali.
Image: Supplied
He complained that the same bus had allegedly hit a stop sign twice last week.
“This shows that the same bus had a problem from the start but how it continued to ferry the children is not understandable,” he said.
White Modiakgotla, a community member, said he had the scene of the accident on Thursday afternoon had found children scattered all over the scene.
“It was a disaster,” he said.
“They should inspect these buses every week. It was very sad to see a child lying down injured and crying.
“That road is very dangerous. We need to make sure these buses are regularly serviced, even heavy duty trucks have been involved in accidents on that route.”
Bus crash driver in hospital, did not flee scene, says education department
A group of irate parents who went to the school on Friday during a visit by education MEC Matome Chiloane inspected some of the buses that had ferried their children to the school in the morning.
They complained some of the buses were not roadworthy.
“Some of the tyres are worn out. Some buses don’t have lights and the [fleet] manager is showing us one of the buses which is started by using wires,” said Mangali.
Image: Supplied
One parent urged the MEC to see the conditions of the buses himself.
Nomnike Magotshana, the mother of another grade eight pupil, pleaded with the MEC to provide roadworthy buses. She complained that children from four communities were being overloaded in one bus.
Chiloane complied and the children were ferried in other buses in the afternoon.
“I’ve seen it, it’s enough. What we will do now is to get alternative transport for children when they leave the school,” he said.
The family of 17-year-old, Sakhiwe Songwaxa - a grade 8 pupil who died in the accident said they were struggling to comprehend what had transpired.
“We are still trying to understand what happened and we cannot talk at this stage. It is painful,” said the pupil’s uncle and family spokesperson Sindiso Songwaxa.
Another pupil who died the accident is 16-year-old Lineo Makoae, who was in grade 10.
After his visit to the school, Chiloane went to the scene of the accident and then to the homes of the deceased learners to convey his condolences.
Image: Supplied
