South Africa

Four in court for possession of rhino horn and rifle silencer

21 October 2022 - 18:54 By TimesLIVE
Four men were arrested in North West on Tuesday night after two rhino horns and a rifle silencer were found in the vehicle they were travelling in. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

Four men have appeared in court after allegedly being found in possession of two rhino horn and a rifle silencer in Sannieshof, North West, on Tuesday  night.

Johane Marumo, 42, Douglas Mathamba, 51, Keagile Rakanang, 37, and Emmanuel Obini, 34, were remanded after their first appearance in the Sannieshof magistrate's court on Thursday. Their case was postponed until October 31.

“Police in Sannieshof received information that they followed up on, leading them to a white Volkswagen Polo with four occupants on the N14 road, Sannieshof,” police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said.

The vehicle was stopped and during the search, two rhino horn and a rifle silencer were found in the vehicle.

“All four suspects were immediately arrested after failing to account for the possessions,” Myburgh said.

