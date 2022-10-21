Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has broken his silence since being omitted from the team for the outgoing end-of-year tour to Europe, saying he “fully understands” and supports the decision to leave him out.
On Tuesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber called up 26 players, excluding Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch before they depart for the tour to the northern hemisphere next month.
The Boks are scheduled to play four Tests on consecutive Saturdays against Ireland in Dublin on November 5, France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26.
“Given the wide reporting regarding my omission from the Springbok squad and clarification from the coaching staff that I was not up for selection for the November tour, I would like to place it on record that I fully understand support the decision,” he said in a statement on his Instagram account where he also admitted he is seeking professional help to focus on mental health.
Elton Jantjies breaks silence after Bok snub, seeks professional help to deal with mental health
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has broken his silence since being omitted from the team for the outgoing end-of-year tour to Europe, saying he “fully understands” and supports the decision to leave him out.
On Tuesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber called up 26 players, excluding Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch before they depart for the tour to the northern hemisphere next month.
The Boks are scheduled to play four Tests on consecutive Saturdays against Ireland in Dublin on November 5, France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26.
“Given the wide reporting regarding my omission from the Springbok squad and clarification from the coaching staff that I was not up for selection for the November tour, I would like to place it on record that I fully understand support the decision,” he said in a statement on his Instagram account where he also admitted he is seeking professional help to focus on mental health.
Elton Jantjies excluded from Boks training camp before outgoing tour to the northern hemisphere
“The fact of the matter is that I have not played rugby since the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and that in the last few weeks I have kept to my public and personal promise to seek professional help and focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.
“I’ve been training throughout, and I’m in a good space mentally and physically. I have received fantastic support from a therapeutic team with whom I have been working closely to ensure that my personal welfare remains my top focus and priority.
“And I know it will require hard work and a huge effort to remain on this path. However, I’m fully committed and hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player. I have no doubt this decision will benefit me personally, my rugby career, my family, and SA’s faithful rugby supporters.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10
Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns
Nienaber expects clear idea on Boks’ World Cup squad after European tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos