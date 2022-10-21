Rugby

Elton Jantjies breaks silence after Bok snub, seeks professional help to deal with mental health

21 October 2022 - 18:29
Elton Jantjies of South Africa during the Springboks press conference at Southern Sun Hotel, Pretoria on 23 June 2022.
Elton Jantjies of South Africa during the Springboks press conference at Southern Sun Hotel, Pretoria on 23 June 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has broken his silence since being omitted from the team for the outgoing end-of-year tour to Europe, saying he “fully understands” and supports the decision to leave him out.

On Tuesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber called up 26 players, excluding Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch before they depart for the tour to the northern hemisphere next month.

The Boks are scheduled to play four Tests on consecutive Saturdays against Ireland in Dublin on November 5, France in Marseille on November 12, Italy in Genoa on November 19 and England in London on November 26.

“Given the wide reporting regarding my omission from the Springbok squad and clarification from the coaching staff that I was not up for selection for the November tour, I would like to place it on record that I fully understand support the decision,” he said in a statement on his Instagram account where he also admitted he is seeking professional help to focus on mental health.

Elton Jantjies excluded from Boks training camp before outgoing tour to the northern hemisphere

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has called up 26 players, excluding Elton Jantjies, for a three-day training camp in Stellenbosch to start their ...
Sport
3 days ago

“The fact of the matter is that I have not played rugby since the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and that in the last few weeks I have kept to my public and personal promise to seek professional help and focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.

“I’ve been training throughout, and I’m in a good space mentally and physically. I have received fantastic support from a therapeutic team with whom I have been working closely to ensure that my personal welfare remains my top focus and priority.

“And I know it will require hard work and a huge effort to remain on this path. However, I’m fully committed and hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player. I have no doubt this decision will benefit me personally, my rugby career, my family, and SA’s faithful rugby supporters.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Elton Jantjies’ absence from the Boks deepens intrigue at No 10

The intrigue around the Springbok flyhalf position deepened with the news that Elton Jantjies will not be selected for their end of year tour next ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns

Despite losing a year in preparations for the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the Springboks are likely to arrive in France in 2023 as one of the most ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber expects clear idea on Boks’ World Cup squad after European tour

Jacques Nienaber has admitted the Springboks are not where they are supposed to be, but says he should have a good idea of his World Cup squad at the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  3. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  4. ‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur ... Soccer
  5. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg