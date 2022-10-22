Five people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near the Tugela River in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
Another five were rushed to hospital, according to IPSS Medical Rescue.
“Two vehicles have collided head-on, leaving five dead. Multiple patients are being treated on scene,” IPSS Medical Rescue said, adding that traffic was affected..
Five dead after two vehicles collide on N2 near Tugela River
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
