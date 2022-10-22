The Hawks have swooped on a suspect accused of kidnapping a Road Accident Fund claimant in the Eastern Cape.
Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the kidnapping task team arrested the 50-year-old suspect on Friday. Mgolodela said a 45-year woman was kidnapped from her home in Mankosi location, Ngqeleni, by three suspects at about 7.30pm on Wednesday.
“It is further reported that the victim was a beneficiary of the Road Accident Fund. As a result, the suspects are alleged to have withdrawn cash, purchased liquor, bought a car battery and aluminium window frames using the victim’s bank card,” said Mgolodela.
Suspect bust for ‘kidnapping Road Accident Fund beneficiary’
“The victim was allegedly held hostage in Pola B&B at Norwood township in Mthatha from May 19 to 24. She was rescued by an employee of the B&B. The victim was prejudiced to the value of more than R80,000.”
Mgolodela added: “During the arrest of the suspect, his firearm and Toyota Hilux bakkie which were used in the commission of crime were seized along with some of the items which were allegedly purchased with the victim's money.”
She said the suspect is set to appear in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court. “The arrest of the other two suspects is imminent,” Mgolodela added.
