WATCH | Kidnapped Cape Town woman freed
Mother-of-two Anichka Penev, 35, has been reunited with her family
09 October 2022 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE, ARON HYMAN, GRAEME HOSKEN and TANKISO MAKHETHA
A woman kidnapped outside her business premises more than a week ago is back at home with her husband and two young children after her “negotiated” release on Friday night...
WATCH | Kidnapped Cape Town woman freed
Mother-of-two Anichka Penev, 35, has been reunited with her family
A woman kidnapped outside her business premises more than a week ago is back at home with her husband and two young children after her “negotiated” release on Friday night...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos