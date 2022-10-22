South Africa

Suspect nabbed in hospital for 'murder' of taxi boss

22 October 2022 - 15:13 By Mfundo Mkhize
The suspect will be charged in absentia with murder on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a man linked to the June killing of a taxi boss in Emabhekazi, Ekuvukeni, Ladysmith.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said members from the provincial organised crime unit received information about two brothers who were admitted to hospital after the accidental discharge of a firearm.

The team proceeded to the hospital in Ladysmith where the brothers were found. “It was established that one of them, aged 37, was wanted for the murder of Siyabonga 'Nginga' Zwane, 46, on June 22,” said Gwala.

Zwane was en route to a funeral when he came under a hail of bullets. Two other victims were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

The suspect will be charged in absentia with murder and the case placed before the Ladysmith magistrate’s court on Monday. 

