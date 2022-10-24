South Africa

Call to boost security for municipal managers after Mpumalanga kidnapping

24 October 2022 - 07:55
Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped by men impersonating police officers.
Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped by men impersonating police officers.
Image: Supplied

The Institute for Local Government Management (ILGM) says the alleged abduction of the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality in Mpumalanga, Margaret Skosana, and her driver validates its call for the provision of security for municipal managers.

“We call on all law enforcement agencies to work beyond the normal to trace the whereabouts of our colleague and her driver. It can't be there is no strong word from the national justice and security cluster on the action they have taken to recover the missing persons and apprehend the perpetrators,” said ILGM president Max Mbili. 

Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday morning. Police have recovered the vehicle in which they were travelling, Skosana’s wheelchair and her bag.

“As local government practitioners, families, friends and relatives of these missing colleagues, we won't rest until justice is served and the perpetrators are apprehended,” said Mbili.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped

Nkangala district municipal manager Maggie Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were allegedly kidnapped outside the municipal buildings by men ...
News
3 days ago

‘Zama zamas are getting out of control now’: tensions grow in Mpumalanga

Surrounding communities say they are tired as they join police in the fight against informal miners
News
1 month ago

MPs hear tales of abuse of farm dwellers by farmers, mines

A delegation of parliamentarians heard allegations that some farmers in Mpumalanga banned farm dwellers from keeping livestock, poisoned water and ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  3. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News
  4. Ntokozo is not my spiritual son: 'Prophet Mboro' after being chased from ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped South Africa

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up