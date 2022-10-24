The Institute for Local Government Management (ILGM) says the alleged abduction of the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality in Mpumalanga, Margaret Skosana, and her driver validates its call for the provision of security for municipal managers.
“We call on all law enforcement agencies to work beyond the normal to trace the whereabouts of our colleague and her driver. It can't be there is no strong word from the national justice and security cluster on the action they have taken to recover the missing persons and apprehend the perpetrators,” said ILGM president Max Mbili.
Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday morning. Police have recovered the vehicle in which they were travelling, Skosana’s wheelchair and her bag.
“As local government practitioners, families, friends and relatives of these missing colleagues, we won't rest until justice is served and the perpetrators are apprehended,” said Mbili.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Call to boost security for municipal managers after Mpumalanga kidnapping
Image: Supplied
The Institute for Local Government Management (ILGM) says the alleged abduction of the municipal manager of the Nkangala district municipality in Mpumalanga, Margaret Skosana, and her driver validates its call for the provision of security for municipal managers.
“We call on all law enforcement agencies to work beyond the normal to trace the whereabouts of our colleague and her driver. It can't be there is no strong word from the national justice and security cluster on the action they have taken to recover the missing persons and apprehend the perpetrators,” said ILGM president Max Mbili.
Skosana and her driver Gugu Mtsweni have been missing since Thursday morning. Police have recovered the vehicle in which they were travelling, Skosana’s wheelchair and her bag.
“As local government practitioners, families, friends and relatives of these missing colleagues, we won't rest until justice is served and the perpetrators are apprehended,” said Mbili.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mpumalanga municipal manager and driver kidnapped
‘Zama zamas are getting out of control now’: tensions grow in Mpumalanga
MPs hear tales of abuse of farm dwellers by farmers, mines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos