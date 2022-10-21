South Africa

Midwife praised for helping mom give birth to quads

Mother now has 10 children, says Limpopo MEC

21 October 2022 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
Midwife Tshililo Mphaphuli from the Masisi Clinic helped a mother give birth to quadruplets.
Image: Supplied/Dr Phophi Ramathuba

The midwife who helped a mother give birth to quadruplets in a small clinic has been lauded by Limpopo's health MEC for undertaking the daunting task.

“She deserves some love,” Dr Phophi Ramathuba said of Masisi Clinic midwife Tshililo Mphaphuli.

Mphaphuli was going off duty this week when a heavily pregnant woman arrived. She rallied the team and they returned to assist when she realised the mother was in labour.

There was no record of antenatal care for the mother, so they had no clue it would be a multiple birth.

“She helped her deliver and to her surprise it was quadruplets,” Ramathuba said.

The mother and her babies were transferred to Donald Fraser Hospital where the smallest baby received treatment for low birth weight and mild respiratory distress. One weighed 2,080g, two were 1,800g and the fourth was 1,200g.

Ramathuba said the mother and babies “are fine”.

The mother, who has not been named by the department, now has a large brood to care for.

“The mother of six, now 10, will need a lot of support in raising these beautiful bundles of joy.”

Ramathuba encouraged women to attend antenatal clinics which would diagnose multiple pregnancies and allow mothers and babies to be treated appropriately as clinics are not equipped to handle potentially risky births.

