'Cop killer' abandons bail in Durban court

A man charged with murdering an off-duty Durban police officer has abandoned his bail application.
Warrant Officer Michael Jameson, 52, who was attached to Durban's public order police, was picking up his daughter in Umbilo in May when he noticed a hijacking under way and tried to intervene.
Phinda Shongwe, 33, who was arrested in Hammarsdale, made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
His attorney, AJ Khanyile, said his client didn't want to continue with a bail application.
State prosecutor Calvin Govender asked the court for an adjournment to obtain ballistic reports.
The state says the Shongwe assaulted the driver of a C63 Mercedes-Benz, valued at R750,000, to hijack the vehicle. He allegedly shot Jameson when he attempted to prevent the crime.
The case was postponed to December.
