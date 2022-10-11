South Africa

Parent shot dead outside school during attempted hijacking

11 October 2022 - 22:14 By TimesLIVE
A parent was shot dead by robbers who tried to hijack a scholar transport vehicle outside a school in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Tuesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A parent was shot dead outside a school in Protea Glen as he tried to stop an attempted hijacking on Tuesday  afternoon.

A group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a scholar transport vehicle that was fetching pupils from the outside Faranani Primary School at 2pm.

 “It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent died.

“The incident happened in front of the school’s main gate, in full view of learners and staff members,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Gauteng education MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, expressed condolences to the family of the parent who lost his life.

“We have committed to dispatching our psychosocial team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support,” Chiloane said.

Chiloane will visit the school on Wednesday morning.

TimesLIVE

