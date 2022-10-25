Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge. All were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.
Third escapee from Makhanda prison rearrested
Image: Supplied
A third escapee from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda was rearrested on Sunday evening while the hunt for the remaining four escapees still on the run continues.
According to police, on Sunday evening, at about 6:30pm, the team tracking the escapees received information about a possible escapee who had been asking people for food in the farming community in Seven Fountains.
Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes, they rearrested Trymore Chauke in Seven Fountains.
TimesLIVE reported seven dangerous inmates escaped after using a hacksaw to cut through the bars of a prison cell at the Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape.
