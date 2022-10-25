South Africa

Third escapee from Makhanda prison rearrested

25 October 2022 - 08:45
Seven prisoners used a hacksaw to escape in Makhanda.
Image: Supplied

A third escapee from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda was rearrested on Sunday evening while the hunt for the remaining four escapees still on the run continues.

According to police, on Sunday evening, at about 6:30pm, the team tracking the escapees received information about a possible escapee who had been asking people for food in the farming community in Seven Fountains. 

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a task team immediately followed up the leads, and within 30 minutes, they rearrested Trymore Chauke in Seven Fountains.

TimesLIVE reported seven dangerous inmates escaped after using a hacksaw to cut through the bars of a prison cell at the Makhanda prison in the Eastern Cape.

Among the escapees are Zimbabwean nationals Nhamo Muyambo, Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane and Simba Masinge. All were convicted of charges related to rhino poaching on September 30.

They managed to escape along with Zimbabwean national Bennet Kwarrile, detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, and South African Luvuyo September, detained for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Masinge and Kwarrile have also been rearrested.

“Police are urging communities to continue alerting them about any suspicious person in their neighbourhoods so that all these escapees can be arrested and once again be in custody,” said Nkohli.

TimesLIVE

