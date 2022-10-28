South Africa

WATCH | Alleged instigators deny role in Abongile Mafalala attack, murder

28 October 2022 - 10:18 By TANYA STEENKAMP

Two of the people accused of murdering Abongile Mafalala say there is no evidence linking them to the mob justice killing.

Their lawyer, advocate Adrian Samuels, argued for their release on bail.

Mafalala was fatally assaulted in May in Parkwood, Cape Town. Members of the community attacked Mafalala and set him alight after false information that he had kidnapped children in the area.

Twelve people, including a minor, are charged with murder, robbery and malicious damage to property.

Soon after the murder, videos flooded social media documenting what happened. Unlike most of the other accused, there is no video evidence of accused number one and two assaulting Mafalala.

However, they have been charged with incitement to commit murder and robbery as they fetched community members and brought them to Mafalala.

“Someone said to them they suspect this man is up to no good and is trying to kidnap children. They then approached him. This is common cause. And he said go find the people that said I’m kidnapping children. That was his response to them. And accused number two then went to fetch these people,” said Samuels.

He said it was a stretch to hold them accountable for the assault and murder that followed. He also questioned why those community members were not arrested.

The bail hearing resumes on November 4.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | City official accused of joining mob attack while on the job

A city of Cape Town worker, accused of using a spade to beat slain e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, has pleaded with the Wynberg magistrate’s ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Man accused of instigating Abongile Mafalala murder applies for bail

One of the men accused of brutally murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala applied for bail in the Wynberg magistrate’s court in Cape Town on ...
News
3 months ago

Bail hearing of those accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala postponed

The bail application of 11 men accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala has been postponed by the Wynberg magistrate's court in Cape ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | 'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak outside court

Eleven people accused of murdering e-hailing taxi driver Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

PODCAST | When sharing is deadly: the murder of Abongile Mafalala

This week’s 'True Crime South Africa' looks at the horrific case of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala and how it might have been prevented. We also ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Actress Terry Pheto linked to alleged property fraud South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Sassa apologises for system glitches preventing gold card beneficiaries being ... South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa