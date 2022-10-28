Two of the people accused of murdering Abongile Mafalala say there is no evidence linking them to the mob justice killing.
Their lawyer, advocate Adrian Samuels, argued for their release on bail.
Mafalala was fatally assaulted in May in Parkwood, Cape Town. Members of the community attacked Mafalala and set him alight after false information that he had kidnapped children in the area.
Twelve people, including a minor, are charged with murder, robbery and malicious damage to property.
Soon after the murder, videos flooded social media documenting what happened. Unlike most of the other accused, there is no video evidence of accused number one and two assaulting Mafalala.
WATCH | Alleged instigators deny role in Abongile Mafalala attack, murder
However, they have been charged with incitement to commit murder and robbery as they fetched community members and brought them to Mafalala.
“Someone said to them they suspect this man is up to no good and is trying to kidnap children. They then approached him. This is common cause. And he said go find the people that said I’m kidnapping children. That was his response to them. And accused number two then went to fetch these people,” said Samuels.
He said it was a stretch to hold them accountable for the assault and murder that followed. He also questioned why those community members were not arrested.
The bail hearing resumes on November 4.
