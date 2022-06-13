PODCAST | When sharing is deadly: the murder of Abongile Mafalala

As Abongile entered Parkwood, he found himself at the centre of a social media and real-world storm which had been brewing in the neighbourhood for a few days. Residents had been receiving reports of multiple attempted abductions of children in the area, and suddenly Abongile found himself the subject of these allegations, unsubstantiated rumours and a deadly mob mentality.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa looks at this horrific case and how it might have been prevented.

We also discuss the sentencing of Ruan van Heerden, who murdered his mother and attempted to murder his father in 2020.

