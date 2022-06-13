True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | When sharing is deadly: the murder of Abongile Mafalala
On May 31, 30-year-old e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala accepted a ride request in Parkwood, near Grassy Park in the Western Cape. When he left his home at 6am that morning, it would be the last time his family ever saw him alive.
Listen to the story here:
As Abongile entered Parkwood, he found himself at the centre of a social media and real-world storm which had been brewing in the neighbourhood for a few days. Residents had been receiving reports of multiple attempted abductions of children in the area, and suddenly Abongile found himself the subject of these allegations, unsubstantiated rumours and a deadly mob mentality.
In this week’s spotlight minisode, True Crime South Africa looks at this horrific case and how it might have been prevented.
We also discuss the sentencing of Ruan van Heerden, who murdered his mother and attempted to murder his father in 2020.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
