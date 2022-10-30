South Africa

AfriForum, NSPCA appeal against discharge of Thandi Modise animal cruelty case

30 October 2022 - 17:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

AfriForum's private prosecution unit has served papers for an appeal against a North West court's decision to acquit minister of defence Thandi Modise on charges of animal cruelty...

