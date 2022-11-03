The driver of a vehicle stopped by Western Cape police, who noticed it speeding, is expected to appear in court soon after allegedly being found in possession of a submachine gun and ammunition.
Clanwilliam police patrolling the N7 spotted the vehicle “driving at high speed in the direction of Cape Town” in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
“The members gave chase and stopped the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle and the occupant, they confiscated an Uzi firearm and ammunition,” police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said on Thursday.
“The man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
And in a separate bust on Wednesday, police in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town stopped and searched a 16-year-old male and confiscated a 9mm pistol and ammunition.
“The male was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.
The suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Clanwilliam and Bellville magistrate’s courts.
Speeding driver arrested for 'possession of submachine gun'
Image: SAPS
