South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa takes accountability for slow response to fighting GBVF

04 November 2022 - 07:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the plan to fight GBVF is in the early stages of implementation and his team will work to institutionalise it across all levels of government. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the plan to fight GBVF is in the early stages of implementation and his team will work to institutionalise it across all levels of government. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on the progress made in fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and has taken accountability for government’s slow response to fight the scourge. 

Ramaphosa spoke at the presidential summit on GBVF this week and reflected on the progress made since the 2018 summit.

Accountability for slow progress in the national strategic plan

He said the presidency and cabinet should account for the slow progress in the plan.

“It is not women who are responsible for ending such crimes, it is men. As a society  ending violence against women and children cannot be anything but our foremost priority. This is about the lives of our country’s women and children. There can be no greater urgency.

“That is why all of us who are attending this summit must be focused on action and results. We need to be critical about those areas of the national strategic plan in which there has been little or no progress. We need practical plans to correct shortcomings and weaknesses,” he said. 

Collaborative approaches

Ramaphosa said collaborative approaches are needed to curb the scourge.

“We need to plan together, implement together and account together. We owe this to the women and children of South Africa. We owe it to all who have been victims of this scourge, including families and loved ones. We owe it to the people of this country.”

Establishing a national GBVF council

The president said government will move quickly to establish a national council of GBVF, adding a bill that will pave the way for its establishment is before parliament.

“Piloting this act through processes, including taking it to the National Economic Development and Labour Council, has taken far too long because the council could not be fully set up without the legislative instrument. Now that it is going through parliament, we will make sure we move quicker. We have the council set up and the full machinery set up.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Only society can end GBV, says Ronald Lamola

The government can change laws as often as society demands, but only societal accountability will end gender-based violence and femicide, says ...
News
2 days ago

Rapes, murders show South Africa is at war with itself, Ramaphosa tells GBV summit

These violent acts are a ‘shameful indictment’ of the men of this country, says the president.
News
2 days ago

RATE IT | Here’s how South Africa will fund fight against gender-based violence and femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa says R1.6bn has been earmarked for the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  2. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Mariannhill crash driver in court as cousin says 'no-one deserves to die in ... South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant