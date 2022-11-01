News

Rapes, murders show SA is at war with itself, Ramaphosa tells GBV summit

These violent acts are a ‘shameful indictment’ of the men of this country, says the president

01 November 2022 - 20:10
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said intense dialogue was needed with boys and young men to stop the growing scourge of violence against women and children. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  2. Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun News
  3. After 17-year-long ID anguish, 36-year-old finally sits for his matric exams News
  4. US terror alert 'blew up six-week antiterrorism operation by authorities' News
  5. 'Let's build a new future': AfriForum wants Zulus and Afrikaners to work ... News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...