South Africa

DA criticises government for navy exercise amid Russia-Ukraine war

04 November 2022 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
South African Navy officials at the Durban Naval Base welcome the visiting delegates.
South African Navy officials at the Durban Naval Base welcome the visiting delegates.
Image: Warrant Officer 1 Oupa Moraile, SANDF Corporate Communication.

South Africa has reached a new low on the international stage for its “tone deaf” joint South African National Defence Force (SANDF) maritime exercise with Russia in Durban this week, says the DA.

MP Kobus Marais said this was a “terrible error of judgement by defence minister Thandi Modise and the South African government, given the world's opposition to the Russian military transgressions in Ukraine”.

“The UN and countries around the world have condemned this invasion, yet the South African government, which considers itself a human rights champion, has not.”

Participation portrays the government as being in support of Russia's conduct, he said.

The SANDF shared details earlier this week, saying the Durban naval base was until Friday hosting the main planning conference for the second tri-national maritime exercise between the Russian Federation Navy, China's People’s Liberation Army Navy and the South African Navy.

The first exercise between these nations was in November 2019. 

“The exercise focused on safe navigation and maritime economic security which involved an alongside phase in Simon’s Town and a sea phase. [This week], the three nations will plan the objectives and details of the upcoming exercise,” the SANDF said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA’s foreign policy faces the $8.5bn energy question over Russia’s war

In the great scheme of things, $8.5bn is not a lot of money. It’s a fraction of what the Guptas  stole from us, and Elon Musk just paid $44bn for ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Cape Town mayor calls for Russian superyacht to be denied permission to dock

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday called on the government not to allow a superyacht reportedly owned by a Russian oligarch to enter the ...
News
1 week ago

‘No legal obligation’ to bar Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s yacht from entering local waters, says presidency

As long as Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov abides by South Africa’s immigration laws, no one has the right to prevent him from sailing his 141-metre ...
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | Defence minister loses her cool with DA MP heckling her over Russian trip

“I don’t have to answer to you. You are rude, but perhaps ... when you look at me, you [think you see] ... a kitchen lady.”
Politics
2 months ago

Minister Thandi Modise defends attending Russian cocktail function amid invasion of Ukraine

The office of defence minister Thandi Modise has defended her attendance at a cocktail function at the home of Russian ambassador to SA Ilya ...
Politics
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  3. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant