South Africa has reached a new low on the international stage for its “tone deaf” joint South African National Defence Force (SANDF) maritime exercise with Russia in Durban this week, says the DA.
MP Kobus Marais said this was a “terrible error of judgement by defence minister Thandi Modise and the South African government, given the world's opposition to the Russian military transgressions in Ukraine”.
“The UN and countries around the world have condemned this invasion, yet the South African government, which considers itself a human rights champion, has not.”
Participation portrays the government as being in support of Russia's conduct, he said.
The SANDF shared details earlier this week, saying the Durban naval base was until Friday hosting the main planning conference for the second tri-national maritime exercise between the Russian Federation Navy, China's People’s Liberation Army Navy and the South African Navy.
The first exercise between these nations was in November 2019.
“The exercise focused on safe navigation and maritime economic security which involved an alongside phase in Simon’s Town and a sea phase. [This week], the three nations will plan the objectives and details of the upcoming exercise,” the SANDF said.
DA criticises government for navy exercise amid Russia-Ukraine war
Image: Warrant Officer 1 Oupa Moraile, SANDF Corporate Communication.
