Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R

04 November 2022 - 10:23 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new and seriously quick VW Golf R.

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Lexus ES 300H SE

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the luxurious new Lexus ES 300H SE.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Porsche 911 Targa.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Nissan Qashqai

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the new third-generation Nissan Qashqai.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Toyota dominates October new-car sales in South Africa news
  2. These were SA's top-selling new cars in October news
  3. The new Rolls-Royce Phantom marks the end of the era of opulence news
  4. Is the local used car market bubble about to burst? Features
  5. Bolt launches app feature allowing users to rent out own cars news

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa