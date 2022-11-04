Limpopo police in Tshamutumbu outside Thohoyandou launched a manhunt after three prisoners escaped from a police holding cell in the early hours on Wednesday .
The prisoners, aged between 19 and 45, allegedly escaped through a hole inside the cells at around 2am.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said they are appealing for assistance from the public to locate the three escapees.
“Awaiting trial prisoners Rulph Chemai, 19, from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi, 34, from Vhembe district face charges of house robbery.
“The third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda, 45, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape,” he said.
Police launch manhunt after three prisoners escape
Image: supplied
Limpopo police in Tshamutumbu outside Thohoyandou launched a manhunt after three prisoners escaped from a police holding cell in the early hours on Wednesday .
The prisoners, aged between 19 and 45, allegedly escaped through a hole inside the cells at around 2am.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said they are appealing for assistance from the public to locate the three escapees.
“Awaiting trial prisoners Rulph Chemai, 19, from Zimbabwe and Nemalale Tshilidzi, 34, from Vhembe district face charges of house robbery.
“The third prisoner, Caiphus Kwinda, 45, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of rape,” he said.
Image: supplied
Image: Supplied
Seabi said additional charges of escaping from lawful custody have been opened.
The circumstances around their escape are being investigated.
“Members of the community are warned not to confront the prisoners as they are considered to be dangerous. Rather contact the nearest police station or urgently contact the investigating officer Det-W/O Colbert Ntshavheni on 082 4141621, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPSApp,” said Seabi.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Third escapee from Makhanda prison rearrested
Seven escape from Makhanda prison 'through open window'
Escaped prisoners used hacksaw to cut through bars of Makhanda prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos