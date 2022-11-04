According to SCTIE, this is the highest number in the province and “two of these have been honoured for their longevity in the programme”.
Six KZN south coast beaches maintain Blue Flag status
Image: Supplied by SCTIE
The KwaZulu-Natal south coast says it's all systems go for the festive season as six of its beaches have retained their Blue Flag status.
South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) said on Friday another two attained pilot Blue Flag status and are working towards achieving the accolade.
The internationally recognised Blue Flag programme is an eco-award given to beaches that meet strict standards of excellence in safety, cleanliness, provision of amenities, environmental information and management.
This comes as the eThekwini municipality has been opening and shutting its beaches based on E.coli levels caused mainly by malfunctioning water infrastructure.
Marina, Trafalgar Beach, Southport, Umzumbe, Ramsgate and Hibberdene beaches — all in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality — will remain Blue Flag Beaches for the 2022/2023 season.
