South Africa

Six KZN south coast beaches maintain Blue Flag status

04 November 2022 - 10:17
Trafalgar Beach is one of six that maintains its Blue Flag status on the KZN south coast.
Image: Supplied by SCTIE

The KwaZulu-Natal south coast says it's all systems go for the festive season as six of its beaches have retained their Blue Flag status.

South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) said on Friday another two attained pilot Blue Flag status and are working towards achieving the accolade.

The internationally recognised Blue Flag programme is an eco-award given to beaches that meet strict standards of excellence in safety, cleanliness, provision of amenities, environmental information and management.

This comes as the eThekwini municipality has been opening and shutting its beaches based on E.coli levels caused mainly by malfunctioning water infrastructure.

Marina, Trafalgar Beach, Southport, Umzumbe, Ramsgate and Hibberdene beaches — all in the Ray Nkonyeni municipality — will remain Blue Flag Beaches for the 2022/2023 season.

eThekwini ‘on track for a bumper festive season’ in spite of challenges

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has promised the city’s beaches will be ready for this year’s festive season.
News
1 month ago

According to SCTIE, this is the highest number in the province and “two of these have been honoured for their longevity in the programme”.

“Marina has been honoured for 20 consecutive years within the programme — the only beach in South Africa to have achieved this — while Trafalgar Beach was honoured for 10 consecutive years, shared by only two other beaches in the country.

“In addition to these, two beaches have been awarded pilot Blue Flag status at Pennington and Rocky Bay in Umdoni municipality,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of SCTIE.

“With Blue Flag status and safe bathing conditions, the KZN south coast is officially #SummerReady to welcome holidaymakers this festive season.”

TimesLIVE

Durban water didn't make visiting rugby teams sick: eThekwini mayor

The eThekwini municipality has dismissed claims that visiting international rugby teams had to cancel their matches after bad water made them ill ...
News
1 week ago

Water rationing, leaks and sewage threaten Durban’s festive season

Water cuts and sewerage leaks will be unwanted holiday guests in Durban this festive season unless urgent action is taken.
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Will cleaning up the grime help Durban’s crime?

The city has embarked on a programme to clean up derelict buildings, home vagrants and address drug issues before the festive season
News
4 weeks ago
