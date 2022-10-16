Water rationing, leaks and sewage threaten Durban’s festive season
High E. coli levels are associated with possible health implications warn experts
16 October 2022 - 00:00
Water cuts and sewerage leaks will be unwanted holiday guests in Durban this festive season unless urgent action is taken...
Water rationing, leaks and sewage threaten Durban’s festive season
High E. coli levels are associated with possible health implications warn experts
Water cuts and sewerage leaks will be unwanted holiday guests in Durban this festive season unless urgent action is taken...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos