×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

eThekwini ‘on track for a bumper festive season’ in spite of challenges

17 September 2022 - 13:03 By LWAZI HLANGU
The eThekwini municipality says beaches will be open for the festive season.
The eThekwini municipality says beaches will be open for the festive season.
Image: Mlungisi Mbele

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has promised the city’s beaches will be ready for this year’s festive season.

The municipality said on Friday after another round of water testing it has closed Brighton, Ansteys, Point, Ushaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Country Club eThekwini, Laguna, Baggies and Reunion beaches. Umhlanga main, Umdloti, Westbrook and Bronze beaches are also closed.

Beaches that remain open include Toti, Pipeline, Warner, Winklespruit and Umgababa, said spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, adding that the municipality continues to test water quality at beaches regularly and takes decisions based on those results.

Kaunda was speaking at the launch of Durban Tourism's 2022 summer campaign, the Durban Travel Extravaganza, at the Octavia Boutique hotel in Inanda, north of Durban.

After a difficult two years for the sector, owing to Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest and the April floods, Durban Tourism said it would be looking to empower other role players in the industry.

“We want to foster relationships with established businesses in the city and grow together in bringing people to Durban. This will be our first summer since 2019 I [with] the regulations removed so we are going to have a total experience.  As we approach summer we are hoping not to have either a natural disaster or a disaster in [any other] form and have less beach closures,” said eThekwini deputy city manager Philip Sithole.

Sithole said the campaign will be a collaborative effort with stakeholders locally and nationally.

“We will be working together. We will be doing this summer campaign with various stakeholders like community tourism organisations, departments within the city and nationally, including people from the creative industry. The city will continue to work and support both emerging and well-established tourism products to promote tourism in Durban,” he said.

He added the approach to promoting Durban as an ideal destination will be aggressive.

“It will be promoted using various platforms: TV, radio stations, activations and various venues — some owned by council. Others will be partnerships because they own certain products so we have to work together. It will also be through our museums, properties like Octavia and many others,” he said.

The real elephant in the room, though, is the closure of beaches. As a city that markets itself by its great weather and warm beaches, beach closures present a considerable challenge to “the warmest place to be”.

“We can’t be sure that the beaches will be open for two days or a week, so there are no guarantees what will happen. That forces us to market Durban by outlining the entire experience, over and above the beach, but our uniqueness relies on [our being] a coastal city, so without the beach we have a big challenge,” said Sithole.

However, Kaunda set out to allay these fears, saying the city was on track to open the beaches before the festive season.

“Our teams are hard at work regularly testing water to ascertain the level of the bacteria... [we have fixed] our infrastructure but we need time to ensure we conduct thorough assessments [before] we can open some of the beaches,” he said.

“It's important we take care of environmental requirements before we open our beaches, but you can rest assured we are going to open them..”

He told TimesLIVE that ageing infrastructure was another challenge and being replaced. 

“We don’t have any more challenges but we will see an increased number of tourists this festive season... that is [borne out] by the big events we have hosted in the City after the lifting of Covid-19 regulations, like the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” he said.

“It shows the resilience of the city and the systems put in place to try to recover from the losses we incurred during the pandemic floods. It means the city is on the right track, so we expect more people.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Scientists say quality of Durban’s drinking water ‘looks good’

The quality of Durban's tap water has been put to the test by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology.
News
1 week ago

Floods and vandals take heavy toll on eThekwini’s wastewater infrastructure

Incidents of vandalism and erratic power supply are posing a challenge to eThekwini municipality's efforts to bring some its wastewater pump ...
News
1 month ago

Durban becoming a cesspool as sewage spills threaten public health and environment

Activists and water experts have blamed Durban's recent environmental and public health woes on Ethekwini municipality's ageing hydraulic ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death