South Africa

Warning to residents as Joburg Water announces 30-hour pipeline repair

04 November 2022 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
Residents are urged to use water sparingly during the repair as some reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected should water levels drop to critical levels. File image.
Image: Rand Water

A major burst in a pipeline has led to a 30-hour emergency shutdown potentially affecting multiple areas in Johannesburg, says Johannesburg Water.

The entity said the burst A6 pipeline supplies water from the Vereeniging purification works to Zwartkopjes pump station.

To enable repairs, water will be isolated from 6pm on Friday.

Residents are urged to use water sparingly during the repair, as some reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected should the water level drop to critical levels
Joburg Water

“Rand Water and Johannesburg Water infrastructure [towers and reservoirs] will have maximum capacity during the shutdown. However, some reservoirs, towers and direct feeds will be affected should the water level drop to critical levels,” the entity said.

These are:

Parktown 1 reservoir zone: Victoria, Linksfield, Glenhazel, Linksfield North, Rouxville, Highlands North, Sandringham, Fairmount, Glensan, Dunhill, Raumarais Park, Fairmount Ridge, Gresswold, Fellside, Bramley, Bramley Park, Orange Grove, Oaklands, Orchards, Sydenham, Norwood, Waverly, Savoy Estate and Kew.

• Parktown 2 reservoir zone: Saxonwold, Hyde Park, Dunkeld, Parkview, Parktown North, Greenside, Riviera, Melrose, Oaklands, Orchards, Houghton Estate, Parkwood, Norwood, Fairwood, Highlands North, Kew, The Gardens, Illovo, Killarney, Westcliff, Rosebank and Fairway.

• Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs: Montgomery Park, Albertville, Westbury, Greymont, Coronationville, Hursthill, Claremont, Newlands, Delarey, Northcliff, Melville, Richmond, Auckland Park, Rossmore, Westdene, Greenside, Parktown, Parkhurst, Parkview, Emmarentia, Westcliff, Victory Park Estate.

• Forest Hill Tower zone: Oakdene, parts of Rosettenville, Kenilworth, The Hill, Towerby, Linmeyer, Southdale, Foresthill, Townsview, Robertsham, Gillview, Winchester Hills, Chrisville, Turf Club, Glenanda, Turffontein and Klipriviersberg estate.

• Yeoville reservoir zone: Hillbrow, Parktown, Spes Bona, Linksfield, Observatory, Jeppestown, Bruma, De Wetshof, Cyrildene, Forest Town, Fellside, Highlands, Kensington, Fairwood, Bezuidenhout Valley, New Doornfontein, Bertrams, Lorentzville, Judith's Paarl, Troyeville, Vrededorp, Cottesloe, Doornfontein, Berea, Yeoville, Killarney, Orange Grove, Westcliff and Constitution Hill.

• Berea reservoir zone: De Wetshof, Observatory, Bruma, Cyrildene, Bezuidenhout Valley, Bertrams, Lorentzville, Judith’s Paarl and Troyeville.

• Crown Gardens reservoir zone: Southdale, Booysens Reserve, Ormonde, Mondeor, Nasrec, Ophirton, Lake View, Selby, Evans Park, Robertsham, Winchester Hills, Reuven, Ridgeway, Theta and Selby South.

“Johannesburg Water encourages residents to reduce consumption and only use [tap] water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in sustaining supply of affected systems.”

TimesLIVE

