South Africa

Inside the first seven days of matric exams: crib notes, protests and pupils’ computers blowing

Despite glitches, basic education department pleased with first week of matric exams

06 November 2022 - 14:45
Some North West pupils could not write their economic paper 1 exam due to disruptions. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Several matric pupils in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape, North West, Western Cape, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape were found with crib notes during examinations this week.

This was revealed on Sunday by the director-general of the department of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, who briefed the media on how the first two weeks of the 2022 matric exams went. 

Though Mweli said the first week went well, he said there were minor challenges in certain areas, which included protest action in Gauteng, North West and the Northern Cape.

Bad weather also affected examinations in North West and the Northern Cape.

Protesting parents 'try to disrupt matric exams' at KwaMashu school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer was forced to intervene at a KwaMashu high school where protesting parents were allegedly trying to disrupt ...
News
3 days ago

“Seven days of the 30-day examination have been completed and the examination is proceeding well,” he said, adding load-shedding had led to certain examinations starting late in some provinces.  

The subject most affected by load-shedding was computer applications where exams either started early or late. 

In the Eastern Cape, seven examination centres started late, and Mweli said the pupils were compensated for lost time. 

In Gauteng, 14 computers blew because of load-shedding, destroying the work of the pupils. Mweli said the pupils will rewrite their exams.

In Limpopo, pupils also had to start examinations late due to load-shedding. Several pupils are also said to have been found in possession of crib notes and cellphones which are prohibited inside the examination centres.

Army, intelligence recruited to prevent matric exam leaks and safely transport papers

KwaZulu-Natal's education department has taken extra security measures to ensure the safety of this year’s matric papers and ensure there are no ...
News
6 days ago

“We want to plead with parents to talk to their sons and daughters that they should not bring into the examination room what is not allowed. Our invigilators also ensure they repeat and remind candidates about what is not allowed,” he said. 

In the Western Cape, one candidate is said to have arrived later than allowed. The latest a pupil can be is one hour.  

“The candidate was not allowed to write because we don’t allow anyone to enter the examination centre if they are late by one hour because some candidates finish writing their exam in an hour and could have shown the question paper to the candidate who had not written,” said Mweli.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng matric pupils unable to write economics exam due to community protests

A total of 53 matric pupils in Gauteng could not write the economics paper 1 on Tuesday because of community protests.
News
21 hours ago

Matrics late for exams due to load-shedding must be accommodated, says Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union is the latest to express concern about the impact Eskom’s ongoing load-shedding has on matric exams.
News
4 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | After years of setbacks these matrics must show they have the write stuff

The Class of 2022 have taken almost everything the universe can throw at them, but there is light at the end of the load-shedding tunnel
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
