South Africa

KZN issues warning for ‘disruptive’ rain and possible localised flooding

08 November 2022 - 15:10
A pigeon bathes itself in a puddle during rainy weather.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

KwaZulu-Natal is bracing for heavy rain that could result in localised flooding.

The co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department in the province said on Tuesday it had received a warning of inclement weather conditions from the SA Weather Service.

“It indicates that disruptive rainfall can be expected in large parts of the province today [Tuesday],” said Cogta in a statement.

“These weather conditions pose a risk to human life and threaten disruptions.

“We urge residents to exercise utmost caution and pay attention to this weather warning which indicates that disruptive rainfall could potentially lead to localised flooding in several areas.”

The affected areas include Ladysmith, Hlabisa, Underberg, eThekwini, Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Estcourt, KwaDukuza, Jozini, Mandeni, Mooi River, Mtubatuba, Ndwedwe and Newcastle.

“We urge our communities to heed this warning and continue to be vigilant by exercising all the necessary precautions, especially those that relate to crossing rivers or flooded walkways. We also advise motorists not to speed and to pay caution to the conditions of the road as they may be slippery.”

Cogta has placed disaster management teams on high alert.

