South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa has neglected us, say KZN government workers

10 November 2022 - 22:02 By Mfundo Mkhize
Government workers in KZN say their employer doesn't have their best interests at heart.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Public Servants' Association (PSA) members who brought traffic to a standstill in Durban's central business district have called for a 10% wage increase across the board and a R25,000 housing allowance, coupled with the filling of vacancies.

They made the call during their march on Thursday which started at King Dinizulu Park, ending at the city hall.

The union cried foul over the manner in which President Cyril Ramaphosa had, together with his ministers, conducted the 2022/2023 public servants' wage negotiations, which resulted in the PSA and other unions declaring a dispute. 

The unions saw fit to plead with the president to resolve the impasse.

The union’s provincial spokesperson, Mlungisi Ndlovu, said that despite spiralling living costs the government had turned its back on its workforce.

“Government clearly does not respect public servants. Public servants have been crippled by inflation, increases in the costs of fuel, food, transport and interest rates,” said Ndlovu.

He said since Ramaphosa ascended to power, workers had been neglected.  He urged all unions to join the PSA in their fight for better wages. He said they had noted that there were some workers who were threatened for being party to the strike. 

“We are facing a situation where we are not able to afford anything. Our houses are being repossessed,” said Ndlovu. 

TimesLIVE

