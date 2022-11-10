News

Major breakthrough in breast and ovarian cancer screening

Human genetics researcher and team devise user-friendly testing process to identify patients at risk

10 November 2022 - 21:54 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Free State medical scientist in genetics and a PhD candidate have, in a collaborative project with a research group from Stellenbosch University, come up with new cost-effective genetic testing for breast and ovarian cancer...

