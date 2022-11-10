South Africa

Municipal workers block the M1 highway in Johannesburg

10 November 2022 - 17:58 By TIMESLIVE
SAMWU workers blockade M1 in Johannesburg.
SAMWU workers blockade M1 in Johannesburg.
Image: File/ ROBERT BOTHA

The M1 highway in Johannesburg was closed on Thursday amid protest action by SA Municipal Workers Union members. 

The group blockaded the road in both directions from around 2pm.

It is understood that the disgruntled are workers from the City of Johannesburg and are protesting over wages. 

They have reportedly demanded for the newly reinstated mayor of the City, Mpho Phalatse to come and address them. 

Johannesburg metro police are on scene. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

IFP speaker in hot water as party makes inroads in south of KZN

The IFP is considering suspending Michael Khumalo after backlash regarding his comments about firing an ANC-aligned worker to make way for the child ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

‘Fed up’ JMPD cops demand equal pay

Union officials believe the ‘revolving door at the mayor’s office’ has not helped matters
News
3 weeks ago

JMPD employees embark on protest, close M2 freeway

Joburg metro police department employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers' Union and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union on Thursday ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  4. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe