Municipal workers block the M1 highway in Johannesburg
Image: File/ ROBERT BOTHA
The M1 highway in Johannesburg was closed on Thursday amid protest action by SA Municipal Workers Union members.
The group blockaded the road in both directions from around 2pm.
It is understood that the disgruntled are workers from the City of Johannesburg and are protesting over wages.
They have reportedly demanded for the newly reinstated mayor of the City, Mpho Phalatse to come and address them.
Johannesburg metro police are on scene.
This is a developing story.
