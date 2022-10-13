Politics

IFP speaker in hot water as party makes inroads in south of KZN

13 October 2022 - 12:12
IFP councillor in AbaQulusi, Michael Khumalo.
The IFP is considering suspending its speaker in the AbaQulusi municipality after backlash regarding his comments about firing an ANC-aligned worker to make way for the child of an IFP activist.

In a video that's gone viral, Michael Khumalo was captured telling mourners at a funeral that he had told the council’s municipal manager they would hire a youngster from IFP councillor Phaphama Mbatha's family.

The video was taken at Mbatha's funeral. He died after a lengthy stay in hospital following a car accident in September.

“As the leadership of the IFP we share the concerns that have been raised and we view these allegations in a very serious light,” provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said.

“It is against this background that we have instituted a process that might result in the possible precautionary suspension of councillor Khumalo, pending the finalisation of an internal inquiry.” 

Khumalo's utterances were condemned by Cogta, IFP coalition partner the DA and municipal workers' union Samwu.

AbaQulusi speaker tells mourners councillor will be replaced by member of his family

The DA caucus in the troubled Abaqulusi municipality has distanced itself from the utterances made by the speaker, Michael Khumalo, during the ...
Ntuli said the IFP would take decisive action if necessary.

“The IFP is a party that demands integrity and servant leadership from all our councillors, and we made a pledge to voters that we intend to play our part in fixing South Africa.

“The IFP will continue to work tirelessly to rebuild municipalities that have been run into the ground through mismanagement and unethical leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party is making inroads in the south of the province after winning a ward in Harding, under the uMuziwabantu municipality, through a by-election.

Ntuli said the party was humbled by the victory in ward 11, adding that the results confirmed the people of KwaZulu-Natal were hungry for an IFP-led government “as they yet again rejected an arrogant leadership ... in municipalities and the province”.

The IFP snatched the ward from Al Jama-ah with 1,149 votes, while the ANC managed 355.

Recent by-elections won by the IFP include uMhlathuze, Mthonjaneni, uMvoti and uMfolozi. Ntuli said this indicated people trusted the IFP.

“This victory reflects the confidence the people of KwaZulu-Natal have in the IFP.

“The IFP commits itself to continue working hard and to deliver the best service to the people of ward 11 of uMuziwabantu, as well as the entire province.

“Further, all IFP councillors elected during these by-elections will sign the IFP’s oath, wherein they commit to serving the people with integrity.”

TimesLIVE

