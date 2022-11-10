About 2,500 protesters are expected to march to the National Treasury on Thursday morning to demand an above-inflation pay increase and reject the 3% tabled by the state.
The Public Servants' Association provincial manager in Pretoria, Olivia Mashego, said the Gauteng marchers would be joined by groups from the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
“We have consistently been saying to government that they want to give us 3% but what we have always been requesting is 10%. We know that the employer has already paid the 3% into the accounts of people and that goes against the notion of collective bargaining when you just put money into my account without us having agreed whether we want it.
“We know that they have done that and they have done it strategically so that our people are discouraged from striking, but the point is even if you give us 3% it's not going to be enough for us,” she said.
Mashego said they will hand a memorandum to the Treasury.
Pretoria routes to be affected by public servants' march
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
PSA on national public service strike from Thursday — these are the services that will be affected
Tshwane metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Isaac Mahamba said the marchers will gather from 9am at the old Putco depot in Marabastad, Pretoria.
From there they will join Struben Street, turn right on to Sophie de Bruyn Street, left on to Madiba Street and proceed straight until they reach the Treasury at 240 Madiba Street.
Roads expected to be affected:
Mahamba said officers would be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets.
Motorists have been advised to avoid affected streets and use other routes such as Eskia Mphahlele Drive, and Boom and Francis Baard streets.
Mahamba said marchers were expected to disperse around midday.
