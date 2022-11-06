Public servants poised to strike
Many services expected to be disrupted
06 November 2022 - 00:00
The Public Servants Association (PSA) will lead its 235,000 members on a one-day stayaway on Thursday that will disrupt airports, border posts and immigration and other home affairs services. This follows a breakdown in public sector wage talks and the award of strike certificates to four unions by the public sector bargaining council. ..
The Public Servants Association (PSA) will lead its 235,000 members on a one-day stayaway on Thursday that will disrupt airports, border posts and immigration and other home affairs services. This follows a breakdown in public sector wage talks and the award of strike certificates to four unions by the public sector bargaining council. ..
