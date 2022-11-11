South Africa

Minibus crash claims seven lives

11 November 2022 - 09:26
Seven people lost their lives when a minibus crashed into a truck on the N4 near Rustenburg.
Seven people lost their lives when a minibus crashed into a truck on the N4 near Rustenburg.
Image: Supplied

Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West on Thursday evening.

Department of community safety and transport management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said both vehicles were travelling towards Swartruggens from Rustenburg. 

“The accident happened about 4km outside the farming area of Moedwil. Three passengers and the driver were seriously injured and 12 were slightly injured. All were taken to hospital in Rustenburg,” he said.

Koonyaditse said trapped bodies were removed from the mangled front of the minibus at about 11.30pm.

The road was closed for five hours.

MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck

Eight people died in a collision between an Interstate bus and a Sedaka Logistics truck on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State on Thursday ...
News
20 hours ago

Mariannhill crash truck driver Vuso Tega released on bail

The driver whose truck ploughed into more than a dozen vehicles on the N3, resulting in two deaths on Tuesday, was released on R10,000 bail by the ...
News
6 days ago

Another N3 crash leaves 10 injured

Hours after a horrific truck crash claimed three lives on the N3, another accident on the notorious highway has left 10 people injured.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck South Africa
  2. Seven die as bus collides with truck in Free State South Africa
  3. Teenager struck by taxi while fetching water in Gauteng dies in hospital South Africa

Most read

  1. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  2. PODCAST | Mokonyane alleges assassination attempts, talks contestation, weeps ... Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  4. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  5. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe