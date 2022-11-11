Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West on Thursday evening.
Department of community safety and transport management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said both vehicles were travelling towards Swartruggens from Rustenburg.
“The accident happened about 4km outside the farming area of Moedwil. Three passengers and the driver were seriously injured and 12 were slightly injured. All were taken to hospital in Rustenburg,” he said.
Koonyaditse said trapped bodies were removed from the mangled front of the minibus at about 11.30pm.
The road was closed for five hours.
MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Minibus crash claims seven lives
Image: Supplied
Four women and three men died instantly when a 22-seater minibus crashed into the rear of a long-haul truck on the N4 near Rustenburg in North West on Thursday evening.
Department of community safety and transport management spokesperson Alpheus Koonyaditse said both vehicles were travelling towards Swartruggens from Rustenburg.
“The accident happened about 4km outside the farming area of Moedwil. Three passengers and the driver were seriously injured and 12 were slightly injured. All were taken to hospital in Rustenburg,” he said.
Koonyaditse said trapped bodies were removed from the mangled front of the minibus at about 11.30pm.
The road was closed for five hours.
MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari sent condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck
Mariannhill crash truck driver Vuso Tega released on bail
Another N3 crash leaves 10 injured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos