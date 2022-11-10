South Africa

Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck

10 November 2022 - 15:17
Eight people, including the drivers of a bus and a truck, died in a crash on the N8 on Thursday morning.
Image: Supplied

Eight people died in a collision between an Interstate bus and a Sedaka Logistics truck on the N8 near Botshabelo, Free State, on Thursday morning.

Seven people, including the drivers of the vehicles, died at the scene.

Free State department of police, roads and transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said it is alleged the truck driver was overtaking the bus when he noticed an oncoming vehicle.

“In an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, he swayed the truck towards the left lane and crashed into the front right of the bus, resulting in this horrendous accident."

Three passengers were critical, 19 moderately injured and 32 suffered minor injuries, Mophethe said, adding patients were taken to Botshabelo, Pelonomi, Moroka and Rosepark Life hospitals.

Department of police, roads and transport MEC William Bulwane extended condolences to those who lost loved ones and wished the injured speedy recoveries.

“I urge all road users to please respect the rules of the road and help curb crashes and fatalities. Road safety starts with each one of us. Let us take that responsibility and save lives," said Bulwane.

TimesLIVE

