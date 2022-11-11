Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation member, Israel Nkosi, said oil and gas exploration has serious implications for nature.
TimesLIVE
'No to gas and oil exploration in Africa,' environmental group says
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance has called on leaders at this year’s COP27 summit in Egypt to block any plans to “gas Africa”.
The group held a protest in Durban on Friday in conjunction with the 27th UN Climate Change Conference which runs from November 6-18.
At Suncoast Beach promenade, more than 200 people carried placards as they protested against oil and gas exploration along South Africa's coast.
Alliance leader Desmond D'Sa said there was a need to protect the ocean and limit climate change.
He said many people had been affected by changes, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, citing the more than 400 deaths and displacement of several thousand to relief camps after their houses were flooded in April this year.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
D'Sa also lambasted the South African government after it signed loan agreements with France and Germany worth about R10bn to facilitate its transition from coal.
“They shouldn’t have signed any loan agreement and we don’t want any loan agreements about coming to export oil and gas. We don’t want anyone to take coal and come in and take our land. They haven’t spoken to us or communities about what deal they’re going to cut. We are prepared to fight,” he said.
TimesLIVE
