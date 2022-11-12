South Africa

Hawks flag down Sandton motorist and find 'R700,000 in drugs'

12 November 2022 - 14:35
The Hawks arrested Roderick Benedict Assey, 38, for alleged possession of drugs worth R700,000 on Thursday.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have swooped on a “speeding” Sandton, Johannesburg, motorist, arresting him for alleged possession of drugs worth R700,000.

Roderick Benedict Assey, 38, a Tanzanian, was flagged down on Thursday. Capt Lloyd Ramovha, spokesperson for the Hawks, said the directorate’s serious organised crime investigation team intercepted Assey between Rivonia Road and Kelvin Drive.

“Members were on a different observation assignment when they spotted a white Hyundai sedan driving at a high speed. The vehicle was stopped and searched. Two lunch box containers suspiciously wrapped with tape were found in a backpack that was concealed under the front seat,” said Ramovha.

Gauteng police bust three suspects for manufacturing drugs

Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.
News
1 month ago

“A further inspection of the contents revealed a powder-like substance that was established to be crystal meth. The seized narcotics weighing about 2kg are valued at approximately R700,000. Consequently, the Tanzanian national, who lives at a nearby complex along Delarey Street, was arrested and charged with drug dealing.”

Assey appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday. He is set to make a formal bail application on November 16.

