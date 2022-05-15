‘I derive my political will to fight crime from seeing dead bodies as a child,’ says Albert Fritz's replacement

The Western Cape MEC for community safety's position is under the spotlight because we tell SAPS and the ANC that we can’t politicise crime — Reagan Allen

Reagen Allen grew up surrounded by crime and gangsterism in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town and joined hands with his neighbours to rid the community of the scourge. There, he was noticed by the likes of Helen Zille and recruited into the DA...