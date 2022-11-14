South Africa

Man arrested in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition

14 November 2022 - 07:24
A suspect arrested in possession of firearms and ammunition is expected to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court.
A suspect arrested in possession of firearms and ammunition is expected to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court.
Image: Supplied

A 58-year-old suspect arrested over the weekend in possession of an R1 rifle, R4 rifle and three firearms is expected to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.

The suspect was arrested in the Vhembe district in Limpopo after he was allegedly found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, two rifles with ammunition and eight bags of dagga at Ngwenani Ya Mapholi village.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received information about a male suspect in possession of firearms and ammunition at his residence.

“The house was identified and searched, resulting in the recovery of one R1 rifle with live ammunition, one R4 rifle with two magazines and live ammunition, three firearms with one magazine and three live rounds, one detonator, one battery, one connection DC wire and eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R80.000,” he said.

He said the firearms would be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if they were previously involved in the commission of crimes.

“The suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Sharing is caring: Suspects 'steal' post office cash, hide it in bushes and ... South Africa
  2. More than 300 firearms seized, 140 suspects arrested during operations in ... South Africa
  3. Durban primary school hit by armed robbers South Africa

Most read

  1. Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala jive Politics
  2. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  3. Donkey carts dished out to villagers ‘not usable’ as some break down after ... News
  4. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  5. Hawks flag down Sandton motorist and find 'R700,000 in drugs' South Africa

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved