A 58-year-old suspect arrested over the weekend in possession of an R1 rifle, R4 rifle and three firearms is expected to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.
The suspect was arrested in the Vhembe district in Limpopo after he was allegedly found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, two rifles with ammunition and eight bags of dagga at Ngwenani Ya Mapholi village.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received information about a male suspect in possession of firearms and ammunition at his residence.
“The house was identified and searched, resulting in the recovery of one R1 rifle with live ammunition, one R4 rifle with two magazines and live ammunition, three firearms with one magazine and three live rounds, one detonator, one battery, one connection DC wire and eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R80.000,” he said.
He said the firearms would be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if they were previously involved in the commission of crimes.
“The suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man arrested in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition
Image: Supplied
A 58-year-old suspect arrested over the weekend in possession of an R1 rifle, R4 rifle and three firearms is expected to appear at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.
The suspect was arrested in the Vhembe district in Limpopo after he was allegedly found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, two rifles with ammunition and eight bags of dagga at Ngwenani Ya Mapholi village.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said police received information about a male suspect in possession of firearms and ammunition at his residence.
“The house was identified and searched, resulting in the recovery of one R1 rifle with live ammunition, one R4 rifle with two magazines and live ammunition, three firearms with one magazine and three live rounds, one detonator, one battery, one connection DC wire and eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R80.000,” he said.
He said the firearms would be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if they were previously involved in the commission of crimes.
“The suspect will appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos