Magistrate killed as gunmen open fire on vehicle, wounding family members

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt after a magistrate was killed by gunmen who sprayed bullets at the vehicle in which she was travelling with her family.
Her husband, who was driving, and one of their children were wounded during Saturday evening's attack at Mbizana.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the Mount Ayliff magistrate, 38, was traveling from a local village with her husband and two children.
"As they were driving towards Nomlacu locality, near Faith Mission Church, a white Ford Ranger double cab appeared and pretended to be overtaking their vehicle. Unidentified occupants started shooting at the family’s vehicle."
Kinana said the magistrate was shot in the upper body, and her husband suffered serious gunshot wounds in the lower and upper body. Their 13-year-old son was also wounded. A 10-year-old child in the vehicle is believed to have survived unhurt.
The husband had the presence of mind to not stop the vehicle, and instead proceeded to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The motive for the attack on the couple is not known at this stage.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso has set up a task team to track and trace the culprits.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.
