Waterworks supplying central, south Durban to be shut down for 12 hours

The Wiggins water treatment works in Bonela, Durban, will be shut down for 12 hours starting at 8am on Tuesday.
Umgeni Water said the shutdown was a result of essential maintenance and repair work.
The Wiggins water treatment works supplies the eThekwini metro’s reservoirs in central and south of Durban.
Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder said for these repairs to be undertaken, the plant would have to be shut down for the project’s duration.
“This bulk potable water production and supply system will be recharged immediately after completion of work, expected at 8pm on November 15. It generally takes this plant three hours to reach full potable water production. However, it is important to note that full recovery of a municipal reticulation system, in this instance eThekwini metro, generally takes longer,” said Harichunder.
“The work to be undertaken involves fixing two leaks on a pipe, replacing draw off-valves, repairs to the pre-chlorine dosing sparge pipe and cleaning of the raw water inlet canal.”
Reservoirs would be monitored constantly and if their levels drop to 50%, pumping would be implemented to maintain levels for specific high-demand reservoirs.
Harichunder said some reservoirs are available as back-up if the need arises.
“Umgeni Water has begun increasing production and supply of potable water to meet increased demand that has been created by the need to top up municipal reservoirs. As a further measure, potable water production will be increased at the Amanzimtoti water treatment works during the shutdown and for five days after it to support recovery of the interconnected Wiggins system and to meet possible increased demand.
“It is imperative that during the shutdown and while the systems of Umgeni Water and eThekwini metro recover after the repair and maintenance work has been completed, consumers use water sparingly or try to reduce consumption. Excessive use or large-scale storage of water could result in reservoirs draining rapidly, which will invariably cause water shortages and inadequate water being received by consumers.”
