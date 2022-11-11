Residents believe the problem is the river, not their area.
WATCH | Dozens reeling, including matric pupil who lost books as homes are damaged by Maritzburg flood
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Matric pupil Xoliswa Ximba, 18, watched helplessly as gushing water carried away her school books and notes when her home in Peace Valley, Pietermaritzburg was flooded on Wednesday.
The community, which is home to 15 families, scrambled when heavy rains caused the nearby Msunduzi River to burst its banks and overflow into their homes.
“I didn’t get to collect my books. When the floods came I was with my younger siblings so I took them, locked the house and we ran,” Ximba said.
She said getting the children to safety was more important even though she was in the middle of writing her final examinations.
“ I will ask my friends to lend me their notes so I can study. I can’t afford to slack now because I have to work hard and get my family out of this place.”
Ximba said she will have to summarise notes for the four subjects she is due to write, namely isiZulu home language, English first additional language, drama and geography.
When a TimesLIVE team visited the area on Thursday, mop-up operations were underway.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said the floods did not claim any lives. He said 15 families have been moved to a local mosque while provincial government tries to find a way to accommodate them.
“There are other areas affected to a lesser extent. The main one is Peace Valley. We will work with the mosque to make sure [the families] are supported in terms of food and clothing,” he said.
Zikalala urged residents to play their part by agreeing when they are relocated to areas that are not as vulnerable to floods.
“This area is exposed to flooding. It is on the bottom of a hill and there is a river next to it which exposes residents to danger when it rains. We will hurry the process of building RDP houses but it will be difficult to do here. We will look for a safer place that is not far from here,” he said.
“When we do, we would like you to relocate. We all love to live in familiar surroundings but that should not mean being exposed to danger.”
