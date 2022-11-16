She said while the committee was willing to allow for due processes to unfold, firm time frames needed to be adhered to.
“We want to avoid a situation where the accountability ecosystem is stifled because people are sitting on reports. When the investigations are concluded, the report must be made available.”
Mkhatshwa said they were also interested in the performance and management of UCT.
“We find ourselves in a space where we are failing to stabilise governance and management in our institutions. Every day, every month in the department, there is council dissolved, an independent assessor or an administrator appointed.
“This is expenditure of money, time and resources we do not have, especially amid the unemployment and funding-related challenges we have as a sector.”
She also lambasted institutions which “display arrogance” and frustrate MPs executing their oversight function: “We have councils with a resistant attitude, particularly with ongoing challenges, who don’t want to account to MPs but don’t have their houses in order.”
Mkhatshwa maintained the intention was not to conduct a “mandate creep” but to allow for a process of oversight.
Higher education watching UCT misconduct investigation
Image: Jacques Stander/Gallo Images
The department of higher education says it is keeping a close watch on developments around governance issues at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
This is according to Nkosinathi Sishi, director-general of the higher education department, who was presenting a report to parliament’s portfolio committee in the department on Wednesday morning.
“UCT is one of the top universities in the land, and is an asset to our nation. We want to see that matters are seen to [conclusion] speedily,” Sishi said.
He was briefing parliament on what they were doing about allegations of misconduct against UCT vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng and chair of the UCT council Babalwa Ngonyama, which are the subject of an investigation by a panel of three retired judges.
Its primary task is to investigate whether Phakeng and Ngonyama misled faculty boards, senate and/or the council concerning former deputy vice-chancellor Prof Lis Lange’s availability for a second term, the reasons she did not pursue it and allegations she was forced to resign amid registering her ambition to succeed Phakeng.
UCT staff urged to speak freely to judges recruited to probe top brass
Sishi said the department remained concerned about the “serious” allegations against Phakeng and Ngonyama.
“The council has been able to agree on the appointment of a panel to look into the challenges leading up to the governance crisis. It is anticipated the panel, including three judges and two other members, will start its work soon.
“The minister has requested a formal report from the council, and this is expected soon. The minister understands the report should be agreed to by the full council of the university,” Sishi said.
ANC MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, chairperson of the higher education committee, said they accepted the department’s approach on the matter and would await the panel’s final report.
“The minister [of higher education Blade Nzimande] has written to the chairperson of the UCT council and has requested they report on the state of affairs. Upon receiving the report, he will report back to the committee, and we will be brought into confidence.
“As the best performing university in the country, we are very concerned when we find ourselves facing unstable governance in our institutions,” Mkhatshwa said.
JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT: How did we stray from the simple principle of right and wrong?
