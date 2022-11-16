South Africa

Police recover body of boy who went missing in Tshwane river on Monday

16 November 2022 - 21:44 By TimesLIVE
The team of police divers recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Apies River in Tshwane.
Image: SAPS

Police recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy in the Apies River running through Temba in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The child was swimming in the river in Marokolong village, near Temba, along with other children on Monday when he was swept away. The province experienced heavy rains in the past week.

 “A team comprising of search and rescue (Johannesburg and West Rand) members, Roodepoort K9 Academy as well as search and rescue trainees was immediately activated and worked around the clock to locate the missing child until his body was recovered earlier today,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.

TimesLIVE

