Police recover body of boy who went missing in Tshwane river on Monday

Police recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy in the Apies River running through Temba in Tshwane on Wednesday.
The child was swimming in the river in Marokolong village, near Temba, along with other children on Monday when he was swept away. The province experienced heavy rains in the past week.
“A team comprising of search and rescue (Johannesburg and West Rand) members, Roodepoort K9 Academy as well as search and rescue trainees was immediately activated and worked around the clock to locate the missing child until his body was recovered earlier today,” said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello.
