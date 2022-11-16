South Africa

SIU seizes documents at National Lotteries office in East London

16 November 2022 - 13:55
The SIU raided the National Lotteries Commission offices in East London on Wednesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The SIU has searched the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in East London in the Eastern Cape and seized documents relating to an ongoing investigation.

“The SIU received a tip-off from a whistle-blower alleging that 40 non-profit organisations were recruited to apply for grant funding. They received approximately R14m. On receiving the money, it was allegedly channelled to a family member of a former NLC board member,” the SIU said.

This is a continuation of the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC, the conduct of officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

The proclamation covers offences that took place between January 2014 and November 6 2020, the proclamation's date of publication.

Earlier this month the NLC obtained an order from the high court to freeze nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartebeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i, and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand with a combined value of about R25m. This implicated actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto and others.

