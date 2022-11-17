South Africa

Boys who witnessed friend drown in Apies River need counselling, says victim's uncle

11-year-old Karabo fell from bridge

17 November 2022
The search for an 11-year-old boy who fell into the Apies River ended in tears as his family watched rescuers carry his lifeless body on a stretcher on Wednesday. 

Karabo Modimole was among six boys from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, who went for a swim on Monday when he allegedly tripped and fell from the Temba Bridge into the river. His body was found by rescuers from the Temba police and Tshwane Emergency Services around midday on Wednesday after a 36-hour search. 

Karabos uncle Solly said his younger sister (Karabos mom) called him at about 6pm on Monday to inform him of the incident and rescuers were called, but a search could not be immediately launched as it was too dark and the river was flowing too fast.

My nephews friends told us that they were on their way to swim at Temba Bridge when he tripped and fell into the river. They said they tried to rescue him but they couldnt because the water was too high and after a few minutes they could no longer see him, he said.

He said the family didnt sleep that evening, hoping that Karabo would be found alive.

I dont have much to say.  It is painful. I am just glad that we have found closure as a family and we will be able to bury one of our own, he said.

He said the boys who had witnessed the horrific incident needed counselling.

A local resident, Mpumi Letswalo, 27, said recreational places were scarce in the area and the river was a source of entertainment for many children.

We need sports facilities, libraries and recreation centres in Hammanskraal. We are not blaming anyone but such an incident could have been avoided if children had options of places to entertain themselves, she said.

