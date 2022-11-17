South Africa

Transnet says main coal line to be reopened by Monday after derailment

17 November 2022 - 15:35
The northern corridor railway line to Richards Bay Coal Terminal is expected to be operational by Monday. File image.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says its northern corridor, the country's main coal railway line, is expected to be fully operational by Monday, almost two weeks after a derailment in KwaZulu-Natal. 

The derailment of a train near Ulundi, transporting 5,500 tonnes of coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), has cost the coal industry about R13bn after the incident on November 8. 

TFR spokesperson Dikatso Mothae told TimesLIVE salvage operations were completed this week.

“The process of clearing the site of debris was completed on Tuesday, including the coal. We expect the first line will reopen on Friday and the second line will reopen on Sunday. Normal operations should resume in the week starting Monday,” said Mothae.

TFR acting chief commercial officer Bonginkosi Mabaso told the Sunday Times employees had received threats via WhatsApp a day before the derailment, indicating an act of possible sabotage. 

“Transnet loses R55m in revenue a day just on the coal line. If you look at the multipliers, the mining industry and the impact on the economy, you are looking at R1bn a day due to this derailment,” he said. 

RBCT declined to comment on whether the coal exporting giant would face penalties for failing to meet deadlines, referring questions to Transnet. 

TFR did not provide comment on questions pertaining to RBCT. 

TimesLIVE

