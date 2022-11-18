The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa resumed at the high court in Pretoria on Friday morning.
Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala is expected to take the stand to continue with his cross-examination.
The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot on October 26 2014 while visiting his girlfriend in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Murder trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa
