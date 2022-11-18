The World Cup enters its 92nd year when the Fifa tournament kicks off in Qatar this weekend.
Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe are among the superstars who will make appearances.
However, the host country has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons.
Let’s take a look at what has caused the controversy, which Qatar officials have claimed can be explained by racism and unfair treatment.
Human rights record
The country has policies that limit the rights of women and members of the LGBTQI+ community.
Though organisers have said all visitors will be welcome, they have also said they expect their laws and culture to be respected. This has led to LGBTQI+ rights groups being unsure how members of the community will be treated in Qatar. Organisers have said peaceful protests and waving of LGBTQI+ flags will be allowed.
WATCH | Here’s why the Qatar World Cup is so controversial
The World Cup enters its 92nd year when the Fifa tournament kicks off in Qatar this weekend.
Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe are among the superstars who will make appearances.
However, the host country has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons.
Let’s take a look at what has caused the controversy, which Qatar officials have claimed can be explained by racism and unfair treatment.
Human rights record
The country has policies that limit the rights of women and members of the LGBTQI+ community.
Though organisers have said all visitors will be welcome, they have also said they expect their laws and culture to be respected. This has led to LGBTQI+ rights groups being unsure how members of the community will be treated in Qatar. Organisers have said peaceful protests and waving of LGBTQI+ flags will be allowed.
HRW says Qatar has detained and mistreated LGBTI people ahead of World Cup
Migrant workers’ rights
Seven new stadiums have been built, a mammoth task involving hard labour handled by migrant workers, usually from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. Qatar authorities have said only three “work-related” deaths occurred during construction of the venues, but human rights organisations doubt the figure is true based on previous treatment of labourers in the country.
Qatar risks an own goal on worker rights at 2022 World Cup
Climate impact
Qatar has said it is trying to host the first carbon-neutral World Cup. However, some experts are suggesting emissions could be three times the official estimate. This comes at a time when climate change and carbon neutral talks are firmly in the spotlight.
Temperatures
The tournament had to be moved from its usual June date to November due to the high temperatures during summer. In November and December, average day temperatures are 26ºC and 21ºC respectively. The change of date has interfered with many European leagues.
Players risk suffering heat stroke in Qatar during World Cup, says physiologist
Alcohol
Qatar is a Muslim country and alcohol is forbidden in most restaurants and hotels. However, officials said alcohol will be sold at stadiums and there will be areas where people can drink and be merry. Drunk or out of control supporters will be monitored and placed into a safe zone to sober up.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘R128m bribe’ rocks World Cup opener — Here’s what Fifa is reportedly doing to fight match-fixing
All the World Cup groups and fixtures
World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos