Sport

WATCH | Here’s why the Qatar World Cup is so controversial

18 November 2022 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE Video

The World Cup enters its 92nd year when the Fifa tournament kicks off in Qatar this weekend.

Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe are among the superstars who will make appearances.

However, the host country has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons.

Let’s take a look at what has caused the controversy, which Qatar officials have claimed can be explained by racism and unfair treatment.

Human rights record

The country has policies that limit the rights of women and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Though organisers have said all visitors will be welcome, they have also said they expect their laws and culture to be respected. This has led to LGBTQI+ rights groups being unsure how members of the community will be treated in Qatar. Organisers have said peaceful protests and waving of LGBTQI+ flags will be allowed.

HRW says Qatar has detained and mistreated LGBTI people ahead of World Cup

Security forces in Qatar arbitrarily arrested and abused LGBT Qataris as recently as last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday, in the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Migrant workers’ rights

Seven new stadiums have been built, a mammoth  task involving hard labour handled by migrant workers, usually from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. Qatar authorities have said only three “work-related” deaths occurred during construction of the venues, but human rights organisations doubt the figure is true based on previous treatment of labourers in the country.

Qatar risks an own goal on worker rights at 2022 World Cup

Labour rights groups point to poor pay, safety, but Qatar rejects calls to compensate workers who suffered
Sport
13 hours ago

Climate impact

Qatar has said it is trying to host the first carbon-neutral World Cup. However, some experts are suggesting emissions could be three times the official estimate. This comes at a time when climate change and carbon neutral talks are firmly in the spotlight.

Temperatures

The tournament had to be moved from its usual June date to November due to the high temperatures during summer. In November and December, average day temperatures are  26ºC and 21ºC respectively. The change of date has interfered with many European leagues.

Players risk suffering heat stroke in Qatar during World Cup, says physiologist

Players are at risk of suffering heat stroke and could make poor decisions when playing and training in high temperatures at the World Cup in Qatar, ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Alcohol

Qatar is a Muslim country and alcohol is forbidden in most restaurants and hotels. However, officials said alcohol will be sold at stadiums and there will be areas where people can drink and be merry.  Drunk or out of control supporters will be monitored and placed into a safe zone to sober up.

