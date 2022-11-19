Transnet said on Saturday it has reopened one of the two lines on the North corridor which was closed earlier this month after the derailment of a train carrying export coal.
It said operations have commenced and Freight Rail teams are working to clear the staged trains and backlog.
Insufficient rail capacity and poorly maintained infrastructure have been hurdles for mining companies which have been seeking to export more coal as demand surges following an EU ban on fossil fuel imports from Russia.
Transnet reopens one line on North corridor
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
